It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a bitter 34 degrees. 21 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 10, 2023 in Munster, IN
