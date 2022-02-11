Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 11, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 41 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.