Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 10.82. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.