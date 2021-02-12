 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2021 in Munster, IN

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel much colder at 10.82. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts