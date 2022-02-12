Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 12, 2022 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. 10 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.