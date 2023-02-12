The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Sunday. It looks like it will be a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.