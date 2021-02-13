It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A -5-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 43% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2021 in Munster, IN
