It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 19. A 10-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 13, 2022 in Munster, IN
