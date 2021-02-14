It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 7 though it will feel even colder at 6. 3 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Chill Advisory from SAT 11:00 PM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2021 in Munster, IN
