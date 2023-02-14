Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 85% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM CST until TUE 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 14, 2023 in Munster, IN
