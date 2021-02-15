It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A 11-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 88% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 9:00 AM CST. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2021 in Munster, IN
