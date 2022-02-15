 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2022 in Munster, IN

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

