The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Wednesday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 49 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in Munster, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 26 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from TUE 9:52 PM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 15, 2023 in Munster, IN
