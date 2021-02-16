Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.