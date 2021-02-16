It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature of 0 degrees today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 55% chance of rain. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until TUE 9:00 AM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Munster: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 11F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%.…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight hours. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 10 to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumul…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low near -5F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spe…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy skies with a few snow showers later at night. Low 8F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 30%. It mig…
Munster's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies in the evening, then becoming cloudy overnight. Low around 5F. Winds light and variable. It mi…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A 11-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A -5-degree low is for…
For the drive home in Munster: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 8F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to st…
It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 19 though it will feel much colder at 9.84. Today's foreca…