Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.