Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a cold 35 degrees. 20 degrees is today's low. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 16, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
High temperatures will range from the low to upper 30s today, but breezy conditions will cause wind chills to only reach the 20s. Find out wha…
A weak cold front has just finished moving over the Region. Temperatures won't be rising very much and winds will be increasing. Find out what…
Thanks to a cold front, strong winds are expected today and temperatures will be dropping. See when wind gusts will peak, how strong they'll g…
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 44 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms ar…