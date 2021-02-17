 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2021 in Munster, IN

{{featured_button_text}}

It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 18. We'll see a low temperature of 11 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts