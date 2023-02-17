It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 28. 21 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Lakeshore Flood Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 17, 2023 in Munster, IN
