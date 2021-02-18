It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 25 though it will feel even colder at 24. We'll see a low temperature of 5 degrees today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2021 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.
This evening in Munster: Snow in the evening will transition to snow showers overnight. Low 11F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%.…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Mostly cloudy with snow flurries and snow showers, especially overnight hours. Low 3F. Winds NNW at 10 to …
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 7F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 60%. Snow accumul…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds from time to time. Low near -5F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. It might be a good day to spe…
This evening's outlook for Munster: Partly cloudy. Low around 0F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with …
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. We'll see a low temperature …
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A 11-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 17 though it will feel even colder at 16. A -5-degree low is for…
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Overcast. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 11F. Winds light and variable. It might be a g…