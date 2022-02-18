 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. 9 degrees is today's low. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 22 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Advisory from THU 7:56 PM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts