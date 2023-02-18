Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. It looks like it will be a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.