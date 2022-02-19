Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.