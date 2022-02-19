It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low temperature is 13 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 14 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 19, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Just rain Wednesday afternoon and evening, but freezing rain, sleet, and a whole lot of snow are expected for Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 10F. Winds light and variable. It might b…
For the drive home in Munster: Partly cloudy skies. Low around 10F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with…
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
For the drive home in Munster: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 29F. SW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Hig…
It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel even colder at 26. A 16-degree low is for…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. 9 degrees is today's …
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a m…
According to a study, wildfires in the U.S. are becoming bigger and stronger at night, the time when firefighters used to be able to gain some ground.