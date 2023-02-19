Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.