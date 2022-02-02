It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 26 though it will feel even colder at 25. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 98% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2022 in Munster, IN
