It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 0 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 2, 2023 in Munster, IN
