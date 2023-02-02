It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 0 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 3:00 PM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.