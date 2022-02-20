Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Munster, IN
