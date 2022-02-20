 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 20, 2022 in Munster, IN

Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 25 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory from SUN 9:00 AM CST until SUN 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts