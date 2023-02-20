Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 25 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.