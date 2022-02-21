Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
It may impact low lying residents, particularly on Bluegrass Road and Wildwood Estates east of Sumava Resorts.
Just rain Wednesday afternoon and evening, but freezing rain, sleet, and a whole lot of snow are expected for Thursday. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has everything you need to know.
Tonight's weather conditions in Munster: A few clouds. Low 13F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Cool temperatures will bl…
Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a crisp 46 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a cold 33 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatur…
For the drive home in Munster: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 29F. SW winds shifting to N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Hig…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 21 though it will feel even colder at 20. Today's forecasted low tempe…
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel even colder at 26. 9 degrees is today's …
Munster folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. We will see a m…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks like it will be a cold 38 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Partly cloud…