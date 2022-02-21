Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2022 in Munster, IN

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Munster area. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 47 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.