Munster people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from TUE 12:00 AM CST until TUE 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 21, 2023 in Munster, IN
