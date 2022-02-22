Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Munster, IN
It may impact low lying residents, particularly on Bluegrass Road and Wildwood Estates east of Sumava Resorts.
