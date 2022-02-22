Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Munster, IN

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.