 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2022 in Munster, IN

Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 52 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 18 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 90% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning is in effect. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts