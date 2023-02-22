It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 22, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow. It's all going to fall in Northwest Indiana over the next 24 hours. See when each precipitation type is …
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Lake-effect snow showers are still over us this morning. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Find out when the s…
Pleasant conditions for Presidents' Day, but another cold front set to arrive in the Region Monday night
Above normal temperatures and dry today, but the chance for rain is coming back tonight with our next cold front. Find out how long showers wi…
A weak cold front has just finished moving over the Region. Temperatures won't be rising very much and winds will be increasing. Find out what…