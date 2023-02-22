It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from WED 12:00 AM CST until WED 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.