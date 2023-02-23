Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Thursday. It looks to reach a bitter 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 20 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from THU 9:00 AM CST until THU 9:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 23, 2023 in Munster, IN
