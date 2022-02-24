It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel even colder at 30. 24 degrees is today's low. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 62% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: River Flood Warning until MON 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2022 in Munster, IN
It may impact low lying residents, particularly on Bluegrass Road and Wildwood Estates east of Sumava Resorts.
