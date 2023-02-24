It might be a good day to stay cozy at home, with temperatures barely hitting 30. 25 degrees is today's low. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from THU 9:04 PM CST until FRI 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 24, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front is set to arrive late this morning and temperatures will be dropping this afternoon. Windy conditions will make it feel even cold…
Rain, snow, gusty winds, and falling temperatures will be spreading across the Midwest Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Track the activity an…
Pleasant conditions for Presidents' Day, but another cold front set to arrive in the Region Monday night
Above normal temperatures and dry today, but the chance for rain is coming back tonight with our next cold front. Find out how long showers wi…
A weak cold front has just finished moving over the Region. Temperatures won't be rising very much and winds will be increasing. Find out what…
Lake-effect snow showers are still over us this morning. Give yourself a couple of extra minutes to get to work or school. Find out when the s…