Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a bitter 42 degrees. 28 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 25, 2023 in Munster, IN
