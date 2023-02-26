Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 26, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front is set to arrive late this morning and temperatures will be dropping this afternoon. Windy conditions will make it feel even cold…
Not nearly as warm as we'd like it to be today and light snow is a possibility for Friday evening plans. Improvement for Saturday though and a…
Pleasant conditions for Presidents' Day, but another cold front set to arrive in the Region Monday night
Above normal temperatures and dry today, but the chance for rain is coming back tonight with our next cold front. Find out how long showers wi…
A weak cold front has just finished moving over the Region. Temperatures won't be rising very much and winds will be increasing. Find out what…
It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 37 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. The a…