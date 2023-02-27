Munster temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 56 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 21 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning from MON 3:00 AM CST until TUE 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 27, 2023 in Munster, IN
