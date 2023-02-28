Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until TUE 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 28, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a warm front lifts over us late this morning, thunderstorms look likely. A couple could produce damaging wind and small hail. See when the …
A cold front is set to arrive late this morning and temperatures will be dropping this afternoon. Windy conditions will make it feel even cold…
Not nearly as warm as we'd like it to be today and light snow is a possibility for Friday evening plans. Improvement for Saturday though and a…
A weak cold front has just finished moving over the Region. Temperatures won't be rising very much and winds will be increasing. Find out what…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Munster area Sunday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 47 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. We w…