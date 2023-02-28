Temperatures in Munster will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 48 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 7 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Gale Warning until TUE 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.