Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2021 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel much colder at 19.42. A 23-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until WED 3:00 AM CST. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.

