It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12. A 8-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 3, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
The National Weather Service is predicting a 20% chance of snow or flurries, wind of about 15 miles per hour and the temperatures around 15 de…
Isolated snow showers and flurries during the day, but rain and freezing rain will move in Saturday evening. Then back to snow late tonight! T…
Light snow and rain showers will move over us late this morning through the afternoon. A wintry mess is expected Saturday evening though. Get …
Sun dogs are best seen when the sun is at or near the horizon. Here's what they are and how they appear.
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching …