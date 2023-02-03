It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 12. A 8-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.