Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Munster, IN

It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 11:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.