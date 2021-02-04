 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Munster, IN

Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2021 in Munster, IN

{{featured_button_text}}

It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 11 degrees. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 11:00 AM CST until FRI 12:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

New Yorkers go sledding in Central Park after more than 2 feet of snow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts