It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 21. 2 degrees is today's low. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The Munster area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until FRI 3:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Few if any breaks from the snow are expected from late Tuesday night through Thursday and travel will be nearly impossible at times. Here's the latest forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Heavy snow is expected to cause a travel nightmare for the Region. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
A cold front will bring another round of lake-effect snow to NWI beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday night. Check out the latest forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
There is a winter weather advisory in effect for our delivery area. Due to overnight snowfall and the possibility of lake effect snow your del…
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Snow is in the forecast Thursday night through Friday night, but snow totals will vary significantly across the Region. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Periods of he…