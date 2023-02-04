The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Saturday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 3:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 4, 2023 in Munster, IN
