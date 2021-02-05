 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2021 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to remain bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 16 though it will feel much colder at -1.72. 4 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until FRI 12:00 PM CST. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.

