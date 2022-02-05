It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 16. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
Few if any breaks from the snow are expected from late Tuesday night through Thursday and travel will be nearly impossible at times. Here's the latest forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
Heavy snow is expected to cause a travel nightmare for the Region. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest forecast.
Like many modern observances, Groundhog Day can trace its origin from a few different directions.
There is a winter weather advisory in effect for our delivery area. Due to overnight snowfall and the possibility of lake effect snow your del…
A cold front will bring another round of lake-effect snow to NWI beginning Thursday and continuing through Friday night. Check out the latest forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
The latest from the massive winter storm sweeping across much of the U.S., causing power outages, canceled flights and fears of ice buildup.
A bolt of lightning that stretched nearly 500 miles across three U.S. states is the new world record holder for longest flash.
Heavy snow falling as storm system threatens to leave a treacherous mix of wintry precipitation for millions from Plains to Northeast
A mammoth storm dropping significant snowfall Wednesday threatens to paralyze parts of the Midwest and South with ice, snow, dangerously cold …
Snow is in the forecast Thursday night through Friday night, but snow totals will vary significantly across the Region. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has the latest information.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Tuesday. It should reach a nippy 42 degrees. 22 degrees is today's low. Periods of he…