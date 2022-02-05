Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 5, 2022 in Munster, IN

It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 18 though it will feel even colder at 16. We'll see a low temperature of 13 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory from SAT 3:00 PM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.