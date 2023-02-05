It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.