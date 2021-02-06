It might be a good day to stay bundled up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 15 though it will feel much colder at 5.56. We'll see a low temperature of -5 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SAT 9:00 AM CST. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2021 in Munster, IN
