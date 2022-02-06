It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. Today's forecasted low temperature is 15 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 13 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until SUN 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nwitimes.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2022 in Munster, IN
