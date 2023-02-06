Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 6, 2023 in Munster, IN
