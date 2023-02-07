Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Munster today. It looks to reach a nippy 44 degrees. A 27-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Small Craft Advisory until TUE 3:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nwitimes.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 7, 2023 in Munster, IN
