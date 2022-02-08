Temperatures will be just above freezing in Munster today. It looks to reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Munster could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nwitimes.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2022 in Munster, IN
