The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Wednesday. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The Munster area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nwitimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 8, 2023 in Munster, IN
Related to this story
Most Popular
A weak cold front has just finished moving over the Region. Temperatures won't be rising very much and winds will be increasing. Find out what…
High temperatures will be way below normal for early February today. Find out what's expected for the weekend, including why one night is look…
It will be a cold day in Munster, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Th…
Munster residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. We'…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Munster Saturday. It should reach a nippy 41 degrees. 34 degrees is today's low. Expect perio…